More from US Sec State Pompeo - China President Xi has clearly taken aggressive actions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pompeo gave a forthright speech on China earlier:

He is now in an interview with Fox:
  • Xi has clearly taken aggressive actions
  • China trade deal to be complied with by both sides
  • trade deal no longer ranks first in issues with China
---
If it is not obvious already you can kiss goodbye to any further progress on a trade deal with China. The 'phase 1' deal is all we are going to get. 


