More from US Sec State Pompeo - China President Xi has clearly taken aggressive actions
Pompeo gave a forthright speech on China earlier:
- US Sec State Pompeo says China threat to economy, liberty
- US Sec State Pompeo says China President Xi is a true believer in totalitarian ideology
- Pompeo Q&A now - China walked away on their promises on Hong Kong
- Wrap up of Pompeo's "fiery speech, hammers China over international abuses"
He is now in an interview with Fox:
- Xi has clearly taken aggressive actions
- China trade deal to be complied with by both sides
- trade deal no longer ranks first in issues with China
---
If it is not obvious already you can kiss goodbye to any further progress on a trade deal with China. The 'phase 1' deal is all we are going to get.