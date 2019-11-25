More on AUD/USD fair value - this time at 0.70

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted the latest from Westpac here on AUD fair value:

ANZ have their fair rate at 0.70. Despite this ANZ FX is mildly bearish for the week ahead (and neutral for the coming month). Comments:
  • an easing of geopolitical risks and globally accommodative policy have been supportive
  • a globally synchronised uplift in growth will be required to see the AUD lift much above current levels
  • The domestic environment will be a headwind, as low domestic yields hamper the AUD in the medium term.




