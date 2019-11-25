More on AUD/USD fair value - this time at 0.70
I posted the latest from Westpac here on AUD fair value:
- AUD/USD fair value update via Westpac ... at 0.6800
ANZ have their fair rate at 0.70. Despite this ANZ FX is mildly bearish for the week ahead (and neutral for the coming month). Comments:
- an easing of geopolitical risks and globally accommodative policy have been supportive
- a globally synchronised uplift in growth will be required to see the AUD lift much above current levels
- The domestic environment will be a headwind, as low domestic yields hamper the AUD in the medium term.