More on AUD/USD fair value - this time at 0.70

I posted the latest from Westpac here on AUD fair value:

ANZ have their fair rate at 0.70. Despite this ANZ FX is mildly bearish for the week ahead (and neutral for the coming month). Comments:

an easing of geopolitical risks and globally accommodative policy have been supportive

a globally synchronised uplift in growth will be required to see the AUD lift much above current levels

The domestic environment will be a headwind, as low domestic yields hamper the AUD in the medium term.

















