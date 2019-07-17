More on that expected US - Japan bilateral trade agreement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news that the two sides are moving closer to agreement broke yesterday:

A little more dribbling out, with a senior Japanese official, Koji Tomita, Japan's sherpa to the Group of 20 industrialized countries (G20), telling Reuters:
  • "When President Trump came to Japan at the end of May, he was talking about doing a deal as soon as possible. Our team is now working pretty hard, so we are looking forward to some news in the near future."
---
No, I don't know what a sherpa to the Group of 20 industrialized countries is either. Sounds good though. 

