More on the Australian debt sale that didn't get enough bids

A hilarious comment from the Australian Treasury today was the highlight.

Post is here:

ICYMI, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) reported their sale of A$1 billion of notes maturing on Jan. 24 attracted bids worth just A$936 million.





And they tacked on this comment at the end of their press release:

"Today's result is in no way a default by the Commonwealth of Australia.



LOL. That makes 43.395 days without default by the Commonwealth of Australia. i.e since the country was founded.





Reuters have a bit more here , check it out if you are interested:

"This was a technical issue and we're not concerned at all," said Martin Whetton, head of bond & rates strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.



Yes.



