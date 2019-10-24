More on the Australian debt sale that didn't get enough bids

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A hilarious comment from the Australian Treasury today was the highlight.

Post is here:
ICYMI, the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) reported their sale of A$1 billion of notes maturing on Jan. 24 attracted bids worth just A$936 million.

And they tacked on this comment at the end of their press release:
  • "Today's result is in no way a default by the Commonwealth of Australia.
LOL. That makes 43.395 days without default by the Commonwealth of Australia. i.e since the country was founded. 

Reuters have a bit more here, check it out if you are interested:
  • "This was a technical issue and we're not concerned at all," said Martin Whetton, head of bond & rates strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Yes. 

