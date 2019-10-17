More on the Australian jobs report and the drop in the unemployment rate

The September employment report post is here:

More from the report, these the 'trend figures which, th4 ABS tells us, are abetter guide than the seasonally adjusted numbers (reported in the first post and the immediate focus for the spot FX market) :



Australia's trend unemployment rate remained steady at 5.3%

trend participation rate at 66.2% also steady

trend monthly employment increased by around 20,200

Full-time employment increased by about 9,000

part-time employment increased by about 11,300

Over the past year, trend employment increased by about 300,000 people (2.4 per cent), which continued to be above the average annual growth over the past 20 years (2.0 per cent). Full-time employment increased by 2.1 per cent and part-time employment increased by 2.9 per cent over the past year.

trend monthly hours worked increased by 0.1 per cent in September 2019 and by 1.8 per cent over the past year. This was slightly above the 20 year average year-on-year growth of 1.7 per cent.

trend monthly underemployment rate remained steady at 8.4% … an increase of 0.1 percentage points over the past year

The trend monthly underutilisation rate remained steady at 13.7 per cent, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the past year.

