More on the Goldman Sachs tip for a further $600bn in stimulus if Dems sweep Georgia

I posted on the GS view earlier here:

Just adding a little more detail on the Goldman Sachs projection for further spending:

If Democrats manage to win both of the Senate seats in play in Georgia, they would win 50 seats, which would allow Vice President-elect Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote.

This would lead to greater fiscal stimulus

we would expect around $600bn more on top of the recently enacted $900bn

but would also likely mean tax increases to finance additional spending

Regarding the latter, we would expect that an evenly divided Senate would approve only a fraction of the tax increases the Biden campaign proposed.

On the Dem's prospects to win GS say this: