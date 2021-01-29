More on the Novavax vaccine phase 3 trial results (and the big but)

I posted earier on the strong headline results from the Novavax trail:

In the linked article was the less than encouraging news that the vaccine's efficacy with respect to the Sth African strain of the virus is well below the headline nearly 90%. Here is a link to a more easily digestible piece in Stat:

In its 15,000-volunteer U.K. trial, Novavax said, the vaccine prevented nine in 10 cases, including against a new strain of the virus that is circulating there. But in a 4,400-volunteer study in South Africa, the vaccine proved only 49% effective. In the 94% of the study population that did not have HIV, the efficacy was 60%.









(bolding mine).