More on the report that China is considering US farm imports as goodwill gesture
Expanding from the Bloomberg headline
Among the products being considered are possibly soybeans and pork, though purchases are yet to be made and the volumes are still undecided. For some context, China had halted US farm imports since August as negotiations hit a snag.
It all sounds good for risk today and in the run-up to the proposed trade talks in October. But as mentioned before, we've been down this road one too many times and the below headlines still convince me that any trade deal isn't imminent: