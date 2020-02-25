More on Trump's request for US$2.5 billion to fight coronavirus outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The headline was earlier, but a little more now:

Trump administration request to Congress
  • "Today, the Administration is transmitting to Congress a US$2.5 billion supplemental funding plan to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much needed equipment and supplies," Rachel Semmel, a spokeswoman for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement.
  • More than US$1 billion of the money would go toward developing a vaccine
  • Among the needs is funding to reimburse the Pentagon, which is housing evacuees from China



