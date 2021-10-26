More signs Democrats are close to a reconciliation deal

New target is for a deal at the end of tomorrow





US Democratic House representative Beatty said the reconciliation deal is 'very close' and will include some paid family leave.





It looks like a deal is coming but the details are key now. There's a report saying that a carbon border adjustment tax won't be included. However there are more musings about a one-time tax on some millionaires/billionaires.





It sounds like the final cost will be somewhere in the $1.5-$2.0 trillion range over 10 years.





I don't think this will be fully priced in until Manchin and Sinema vote for it but we'll see.

