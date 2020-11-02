More than 500,000 b/d of crude still offline in the US after Hurrican Zeta

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Platts report on the damage still being felt from Hurricane Zeta.

Just under 30% of crude oil volumes from the US Gulf of Mexico remained offline as of  November 2:
  • estimated 518,441 b/d of crude production and 431.48 MMcf/d of natural gas production was still shut-in on Nov. 2, reflecting 28% and 15.9% of US Gulf output, respectively,

The story on rigs is not so bad though:
  • Fewer than 5% of the Gulf's platforms and rigs, or 28 facilities, remained evacuated
Here is the link to the Platts piece for more. 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose