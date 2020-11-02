More than 500,000 b/d of crude still offline in the US after Hurrican Zeta

Platts report on the damage still being felt from Hurricane Zeta.

Just under 30% of crude oil volumes from the US Gulf of Mexico remained offline as of November 2:

estimated 518,441 b/d of crude production and 431.48 MMcf/d of natural gas production was still shut-in on Nov. 2, reflecting 28% and 15.9% of US Gulf output, respectively,





The story on rigs is not so bad though:

Fewer than 5% of the Gulf's platforms and rigs, or 28 facilities, remained evacuated







