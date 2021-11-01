Morgan Stanley on US stocks - bullish trend but not for much longer

A snippet from MS on their outlook for equities.

Analysts at the bank say that the fundamental picture for stocks is deteriorating

Citing the FOMC beginning to "tighten monetary policy and earnings growth slows”

MS point to benefits for stocks from seasonality, and "this bullish trend can continue into Thanksgiving, but not much longer.”





---

Speaking of seasonality, ICYMI this from the weekend

November seasonals: Six trends to watch in a month with some strong signals

One of the most well-known seasonals is that stocks everywhere tend to do well in November.





