Morgan Stanley on US stocks - bullish trend but not for much longer

A snippet from MS on their outlook for equities. 

Analysts at the bank say that the fundamental picture for stocks is deteriorating
  • Citing the FOMC beginning to "tighten monetary policy and earnings growth slows”
MS point to benefits for stocks from seasonality, and "this bullish trend can continue into Thanksgiving, but not much longer.”

