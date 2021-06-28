Morgan Stanley stays bearish on AUD/NZD
MS say they are neutral on the Kiwi against the US dollar but bullish on it against the Australian.
Info comes via eFX, for bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
- We are neutral on NZD/USD still but risks are increasingly skewed to the downside as the chances of a broader-based USD rally are rising.
- We continue to like AUD/NZD shorts as a structural expression of RBA-RBNZ policy divergence as the RBNZ's "Great Hawkish Shift" should continue over time
- We might consider re-entering NZD longs at a future date should the currency weaken enough which would render risk/reward sufficiently attractive, though we are not yet at that point especially if positioning is likely to adjust further