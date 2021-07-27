MUFG on the AUD / NZD divergence

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A summary of comments from MUFG on their outlook for the Australian and New Zealand dollars. 

AUD:
NZD:
  • monetary policy will be tightened soon
  • no fresh outbreaks of COVID in New Zealand will reinforce the RBNZ's determination to hike

MUFG target 1.0250 for AUD/NZD

