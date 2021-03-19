Nasdaq futures pull higher as Treasury yields exude calm so far today

Nasdaq futures up 0.9%

Risk is keeping in a better spot to start the session as Europe is greeted with calmer tones in the Treasuries space. 10-year yields are down 2.8 bps to 1.68%, backing away from the highs seen yesterday near 1.75% - its highest since January last year.





The selloff in Treasuries led to a 3% drop in the Nasdaq yesterday but futures are pointing to a modest rebound, at least for now.





If yields are able to keep lower going into North American trading, we may see that calmer tone translate to some sense of greed going into the weekend.





That said, just be wary that it is quadruple witching day and US-China talks in Alaska are some things that might keep trading sentiment more tricky in the day ahead.



