National Australia Bank CEO says rising number of customers facing financial stress

Comments from NAB CEO on the rolling lockdown in Australia, says a faster vaccination rollout is needed.

Currently Australia's two largest capital cities, Sydney and Melbourne are in lockdown.





NAB CEO Ross McEwan on rising levels of financial stress “[There has been] about a 10 per cent increase so far, and let’s see what this week brings”

“If we want to get out of this and get back to the freedoms that we used to have, let’s get vaccinated. The more people [who] take up the option of getting vaccinated, the sooner these lockdowns are restricted”

said it was too early to determine the economic impact of the lockdowns

Experience also had shown that economies post a “very strong” rebound after a lockdown, and he expected a similar pattern this time around Link here for more (may be gated)









