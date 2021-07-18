National Australia Bank CEO says rising number of customers facing financial stress
Comments from NAB CEO on the rolling lockdown in Australia, says a faster vaccination rollout is needed.
Currently Australia's two largest capital cities, Sydney and Melbourne are in lockdown.
NAB CEO Ross McEwan on rising levels of financial stress
- “[There has been] about a 10 per cent increase so far, and let’s see what this week brings”
- “If we want to get out of this and get back to the freedoms that we used to have, let’s get vaccinated. The more people [who] take up the option of getting vaccinated, the sooner these lockdowns are restricted”
- said it was too early to determine the economic impact of the lockdowns
- Experience also had shown that economies post a “very strong” rebound after a lockdown, and he expected a similar pattern this time around
Link here for more (may be gated)