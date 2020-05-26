New home sales for April 623K vs. 480K estimate

New home sales for April 2020





New home sales month-to-month 0.6% vs. -23.4% estimate. The prior month was revised to -13.7% from -15.4%

Month supply 6.3 month vs. 6.4 months last month. The low in 2020 reached 5.0 month. Although higher it is still not in crisis area.



Homes for sale total 325,000 down from 331,000 last month. The level equals the January level



Northeast, +8.7%



Midwest, +2.4%



South, +2.4%



West -6.3%



Median price $309,900, -8.6% from April's $339,000. So builders may have discounted inventory in the uncertain times



the mean price also fell to $364,500 from $377,400. That is a -5.4% decline year on year. The month-to-month change is -3.4%



The annualized sales pace is also down sharply over the prior 2 months from a high of 777K but still is at a relatively high level historically.

Needless to say the number is a big surprise given expectations. However it did not come without big discounts from the builders to attract the buyers. If the economy is to rebound, we should see a run back higher in prices next month.







In a surprise, the new home sales for April comes in at 623K vs 480K estimate. That is a gain for the month. The prior month was revised slightly lower to 619K from 627K last month.