Total deaths search as 7000

The governor reports 2633 new coronavirus infections in the state for a total of 118,652.



The good news is the number of hospitalized patients fell 15% in the past week to 6137



More bad than good for the Garden State.

New Jersey is reporting 460 deaths from the coronavirus. That is a record for the day. The total deaths have now surged to 7228.