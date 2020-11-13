New US order banning investment in Chinese military-controlled companies - full list
Here is the Executive Order news from the US Thursday:
Note this:
- This is a list of all the publicly traded Chinese companies that have been designated by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) as being owned or controlled by, or affiliated with, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) or China’s defense industrial base. Also included are the publicly traded subsidiaries of Chinese companies designated by the DoD.
- the companies on this list are accessible to U.S. individual and institutional investors as A Shares, H Shares, or Red Chips, and are, in some cases, included in popular indexes like the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index and the FTSE All-World Index
