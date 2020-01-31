New York City has reported its 1st coronavirus case. Stocks move to session lows

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

A person in Queens New York has been infected

New York City has reported its 1st coronavirus case according to the New York Daily News. A person in Queens New York has been infected. 

The news has sent shares of stocks back down toward their session lows.

The S&P has moved to a new low of 3229.42. The Nasdaq moved to a low of 9170.47.

The Dow is now down -500 points. The low reached 28329.86.
