New York City reaches threshold for school openings

3% threshold has been met

The NY Daily News is reporting that the daily percentage of new coronavirus cases surpassed the threshold New York City uses to determine whether to close school. This is according to three sources.





The percentage of new COVID-19 cases has hovered near the 3% weekly average threshold the city uses to close schools.

Meanwhile in other New York City news, the Metropolitan Transit Authority eyes cutting 9000 jobs and cutting 40% of its service as the Covid crisis cripples their finances.

NYC remains on life support.



