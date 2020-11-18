New York City reaches threshold for school openings

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

3% threshold has been met

The NY Daily News is reporting that the daily percentage of new coronavirus cases surpassed the threshold New York City uses to determine whether to close school. This is according to  three sources.  

New York City

The percentage of new COVID-19 cases has hovered near the 3% weekly average threshold the city uses to close schools.  

Meanwhile in other New York City news, the Metropolitan Transit Authority eyes cutting 9000 jobs and cutting 40% of its service as the Covid crisis cripples their finances.

NYC remains on life support.  



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose