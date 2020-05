Comments from Governor Cuomo:





Net hospitalizations down 600 vs 561 a day earlier

Sixth day of declines in deaths



Deaths were 367 on April 25

Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year

Total cases 308,314 vs 304,372 a day ago



NYC Mayor De Blasio: Re-opening the city is obviously a few months away.





The falling number of deaths is great news but Cuomo notes that 1000 new people are still entering hospitals with the virus every day.