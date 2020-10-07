New York Times, Sienna polls: Trump/Biden in close race in Ohio. Biden ahead in Nevada.

Biden has 6 point lead in Nevada.





Today a New York Times/Sienna poll is out and shows that in Ohio Biden and Trump are in a close race for the electoral vote in that state. Biden leads by 45% to 44%. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by comfortable 51.3% vs. 43.2%





In Nevada, Biden holds a 6 point lead over Trump with Biden at 48% and Trump at 42%. Clinton defeated Trump by 47.9% vs. 45.5% in 2016.





Yesterday a Monmouth poll showed Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania by 54% to 42%. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 48.2% to 47.5% in 2016.











As the election gets closer and closer, the state polls become more important. Recall in 2016 Trump lost the popular vote, but one the electoral college. In 2020, the so-called swing states will be a more importance.