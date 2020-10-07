New York Times, Sienna polls: Trump/Biden in close race in Ohio. Biden ahead in Nevada.
Biden has 6 point lead in Nevada.As the election gets closer and closer, the state polls become more important. Recall in 2016 Trump lost the popular vote, but one the electoral college. In 2020, the so-called swing states will be a more importance.
Today a New York Times/Sienna poll is out and shows that in Ohio Biden and Trump are in a close race for the electoral vote in that state. Biden leads by 45% to 44%. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by comfortable 51.3% vs. 43.2%
In Nevada, Biden holds a 6 point lead over Trump with Biden at 48% and Trump at 42%. Clinton defeated Trump by 47.9% vs. 45.5% in 2016.
Yesterday a Monmouth poll showed Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania by 54% to 42%. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 48.2% to 47.5% in 2016.