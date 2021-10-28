New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for October ... "Inflation expectations went ballistic"

ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index in New Zealand has dropped 7 points to 98 in October.

Its long-term average is around 120.

ANZ say this data suggests trouble ahead for the retail sector. From the report, the "Key points"

Consumer confidence fell 7 points to 98 in October, with both perceptions of current conditions and expectations down sharply.

The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item didn't rebound from last month's 20-point fall - it remained at -7.

Inflation expectations went ballistic, rising more than 1% to 6.2%. House price inflation expectations lifted from 6.1% to 6.7%.

ANZ citing:

inflation, mortgage rate rises, COVID uncertainty, and supply shortages.

Whatever the cause, this series will be key to watch for gauging momentum in the economy as the year progresses.
















