New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for October ... "Inflation expectations went ballistic"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index in New Zealand has dropped 7 points to 98 in October.

  • Its long-term average is around 120. 
ANZ say this data suggests trouble ahead for the retail sector. From the report, the "Key points"
  • Consumer confidence fell 7 points to 98 in October, with both perceptions of current conditions and expectations down sharply.
  • The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item didn't rebound from last month's 20-point fall - it remained at -7.
  • Inflation expectations went ballistic, rising more than 1% to 6.2%. House price inflation expectations lifted from 6.1% to 6.7%. 
ANZ citing:
  • inflation, mortgage rate rises, COVID uncertainty, and supply shortages. 
  • Whatever the cause, this series will be key to watch for gauging momentum in the economy as the year progresses. 





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose