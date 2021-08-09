New Zealand coronavirus - nearly 100 workers in isolation

NZ media report on COVID-19 aboard a visiting container ship

11 of the 21 crew on board the Rio de la Plata had tested positive, with some likely to be active cases.

the ship spent more than two days berthed at the Port of Tauranga in New Zealand

nearly a hundred Tauranga port workers who boarded the ship have been sent home





NZ has done a stellar job containing the spread of the virus and the economy is so well recovered that a rate hike from the RBNZ on August 18 is a certainty according to market pricing.





If there happened to be an outbreak the NZD could well be vulnerable to a dip.







