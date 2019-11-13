New Zealand home sales fall 4% year on year: REINZ
Real estate Institute of New Zealand
The real estate Institute of New Zealand is reporting that home sales fell -4% year on year. However the adjusted median home price was
The decline in volume year on year was due to a number of people aiming to sell their homes before the foreign buyer ban came into effect at the end of October 2018. As a result the numbers a year ago were skewed to the upside.
- +1.1% in October and
- +7.6% year on year.
- The medium house price year on year rose from NZ$561,500 to NZ$607,500
According to Bindi Norwell of the REINZ, there were 7800 fewer listings for the 1st 10 months of 2019.
For the full report CLICK HERE