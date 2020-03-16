"New Zealand now faces a sharp recession … inevitable"

Westpac's weekly NZ economic commentary piece says the country faces an unavoidable recession.

Over the past week the Covid-19 situation has escalated dramatically

sharp recession that will last as long as the virus remains disruptive

New Zealand's strong banking system and Government balance sheet should be enough to prevent it from snowballing into a financial crisis

In New Zealand's case, all arrivals on international flights are now required to self-isolate for 14 days, and cruise ships are banned until the end of June. This makes a severe recession inevitable.

The travel restrictions alone are going to knock 2.4% off New Zealand GDP in the June quarter.





Earlier today the RBNZ hacked an emergency 75 bps off the cash rate:







