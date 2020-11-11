New Zealand October home sales rise 25% year on year

New Zealand house sales see the busiest month since mid 2016

Sales rose 2.5% month on month from a revised 8618



The year on year gain was a 25%



Auckland sales rose 5.5% for the month to 3140. That was a gain of 51% year on year



New Zealand excluding Auckland sales rose 0.8% to 5690, a 14% gain for the year



House price index rose by 3.5% month on month. The year on year measure increased by 13.5%



median price (NZD) 725,000 vs. 685,000 last month.





REINZ house sales rose by 25% year on year. Month-to-month sales increase by 8830 which was the busiest month since May 2016 and the best October in 14 years. This cccording to the Real Estate Inst. of New Zealand.