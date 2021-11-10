New Zealand preliminary business survey slides lower

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The flash readings for the November ANZ business survey 

Activity outlook is 15.6%
  • prior 21.1%
Business confidence is -18.1%
  • prior -13.4%
ANZ remarks (in brief) on the prelim results ... bolding mine:

Nearly all forward-looking activity indicators ease
  • Investment intentions fell 2 points
  • employment intentions rose 5 points
Expected profitability fell 3 points with a net 9% of firms expecting lower profits ahead
  • That is likely related to extreme cost pressures, with a net 89% of firms reporting higher costs, up 2, while only a net 65% are intending to raise their prices (which, while a lot smaller than the proportion of firms experiencing higher costs, is historically exceptionally high). 
The one certainty is that costs are through the roof.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose