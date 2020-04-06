New Zealand Q1 business confidence plunges to -70 (previous -21)

The latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO), some comments from the NZIER:

responses received up to 20 March 2020 - just prior to the announcement by the Government of the Alert Level 4 lockdown across the country.

It thus gives us at least a partial glimpse into how firms think COVID-19 will impact them and the economy.

sharp decline in business confidence

net 67 percent of businesses expecting a deterioration in general economic conditions

A net 11 percent reported weaker demand in their own business in the March quarter, but a net 13 percent expected weaker demand in the next quarter - a marked turnaround from the 5 percent of businesses who had expected an improvement in demand in the previous quarter.









---

New Zealand Institute of Economic Research Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion

of around 4,300 firms