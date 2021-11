New Zealand jobs report for Q3

expected 3.9%, prior 4.0%

expected 0.4% q/q, prior 1.0%

expected 70.5%, prior 70.5%

expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.9%

expected 2.6% y/y, prior 2.2% y/y

NZD adding on a few points on this strong data.









Unemployment rate 3.4%,... bring on those rate hikes!Employment change +2.0% .... ditto, a huge beatParticipation rate 71.2% - participation up, unemployment down .... like I said, bring on those rate hikes.Labour cost index 0.7% q/q ... a missLabour cost index 2.5% y/y also a missmore to come