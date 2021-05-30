New Zealand says it is supporting Australia in trade dispute with China
Australian PM Morrisson visited New Zealand over the weekend to meet with PM Ardern.Ahead of his visit New Zealand Trade Minister O'Connor said the NZ government was backing Australia in Australia's trade tensions with China:.
- "New Zealand is participating in this dispute as a third party because it raises systemic issues of importance to the effective functioning of the multilateral rules-based trading system"
- "New Zealand was not asked to join as a third party, however we have been a third party in over 60 WTO cases since 1995 and it's not unusual for us to join actions disputes when we see challenges to international trade rules."
Last week:
She is correct and it may come more quickly now.
--
AUD/NZD weighed by likely policy divergence ahead between the RBNZ and RBA. Any aggression from China directed at NZ would take some strength out of the NZD: