New Zealand trade balance for March: NZD 672m (vs. expected NZD 686m)

New Zealand trade balance for March comes in at NZD 672m surplus

expected NZD 686m, prior NZD 594m

Exports NZD 5.81bn … beat

expected NZD 5.8bn, prior NZD 4.92bn

Imports NZD 5.14bn … beat

expected NZD 5.10bn, prior NZD 4.33bn

NZ trade proving resilient in March. NZ food exports holding up well.

Exports hit a new high in March 2020, driven by kiwifruit, dairy, and meat

higher prices for milk powder and meat

falls in forestry products,



On trade with China

Exports to China fell in March 2020 when compared with March 2019, down $87 million to $1.4 billion.Exports to China have fallen two months in a row compared with the same period last year.

Imports from China also fell, down $83 million from last year to $714 million in March 2020. Imports from China have fallen three months in a row compared with the same period last year.









more to come