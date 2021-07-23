New Zealand travel bubble (with Australia) update coming at 0130GMT

I posted on this earlier: Coronavirus - New Zealand expected to announce a 'pause on travel bubble with Australia imminently



A pause of the bubble, or not, will depend on how New Zealand authorities assess Australia's response to the outbreak and NZ's confidence in current border control measures.





NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will provide an update at 1.30pm local time. Ardern has cut short a holiday she was taking for meetings on the matter. The 'bubble' is already on pause for a number of Australian states.





NZD/USD is up a few tics on the session:











