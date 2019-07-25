Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.22% at 21,756.55

Asian equities edge higher on more buoyant mood in Wall St overnight









Gains are more measured in Asia though with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite both up by around 0.3% currently. Equities are still a little buoyed in anticipation of major central banks looking to ease policy with the ECB potentially kicking things off today.







ForexLive

Currencies are looking more steady and cautious though with little changes across the board, even in yen pairs. This comes as Treasury yields are more steady. USD/JPY holds a little weaker at 108.11 but is little changed on the day.

Similar to the performance in US equities, tech is leading the charge here and is also helped by Facebook reporting better-than-expected earnings after the closing bell.