Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.85% at 28,698.26
The Nikkei continues its climb to fresh highs since August 1990
A bit of a mixed session in Asia with the Japanese stocks pushing higher once again, though coming off stronger gains seen earlier in the session. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.4%.
Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures are flat, and Dow futures are up 0.3% ahead of European morning trade.
All eyes remain on Biden's stimulus plan, with an earlier report hinting of what to expect here providing the market with something to work with in the meantime.
Again, the move in yields is still the key driver to watch in that regard as all of this will play to the reflation narrative to start the new year. Biden is scheduled to speak later today at 1915 local time or 0015 GMT, so remember to set an alarm.