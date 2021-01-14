Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.85% at 28,698.26

The Nikkei continues its climb to fresh highs since August 1990





A bit of a mixed session in Asia with the Japanese stocks pushing higher once again, though coming off stronger gains seen earlier in the session. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.4%.





Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures are flat, and Dow futures are up 0.3% ahead of European morning trade.





All eyes remain on Biden's stimulus plan, with an earlier report hinting of what to expect here providing the market with something to work with in the meantime.



