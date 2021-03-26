Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.56% at 29,176.70

Asian equities climb as risk sentiment holds firmer





The Topix also ends the day up 1.5% but that doesn't take away from the 2% decline seen on the week. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 1.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.7% as Chinese equities rebound strongly towards the end of the week.





US futures are also trading firmer with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% at the highs.





That is keeping a more cheerful mood going into European morning trade, with the dollar and yen the notable laggards in the major currencies space.