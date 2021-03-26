Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.56% at 29,176.70

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities climb as risk sentiment holds firmer


The Topix also ends the day up 1.5% but that doesn't take away from the 2% decline seen on the week. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 1.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.7% as Chinese equities rebound strongly towards the end of the week.

US futures are also trading firmer with S&P 500 futures up 0.5% at the highs.

That is keeping a more cheerful mood going into European morning trade, with the dollar and yen the notable laggards in the major currencies space.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose