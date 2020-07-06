Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.83% at 22,714.44

Asian equities surge to start the week













The positive vibes are spilling over to Europe and is keeping the dollar and yen weaker as we get things going in the session ahead. EUR/USD is up to 1.1290 while AUD/USD is up to 0.6972, trading near session highs currently.

It is all about the "bull market" narrative that is driving the momentum in stocks.

The mood is buoyed by the unrelenting push higher in Chinese stocks today, with both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 keeping above 5% gains currently. The Hang Seng is also benefiting with a climb of a little over 3% at the moment.