Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.96% at 20,456.08
Tokyo's main index closes higher as Asian equities feed off optimism from US stocks in overnight trading for the most part
However, equities are finishing the session off the highs as the positive vibes from overnight trading is somewhat tempered by a more subdued mood in trading today. Hong Kong stocks are weighed lower amid domestic worries as the protests in the city continue.
The Hang Seng index is lower by 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite holds higher by 1.3% currently. US futures are trading weaker by 0.2% so that is also weighing a bit on sentiment as we begin European trading.
Treasury yields are at their lows for the day with 10-year yields weaker by 2.5 bps to 1.51% and that is feeding to a stronger yen with USD/JPY now at 105.68 close to session lows. Expect the risk mood to be a key factor influencing trading sentiment today once again.