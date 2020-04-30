Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.14% at 20,193.69

A positive day for Asian equities









US futures are up by around 0.7% currently, leading to better risk tones as we begin European trading. In the currencies space, sentiment is more mixed but the dollar remains tepid after a slight fall in overnight trading.





USD/JPY is lower at around 106.47 while AUD/USD is stretching a little higher to 0.6568, testing its 100-day moving average currently.







See here for global coronavirus case data

The bond market is still failing to give much indication about the market, with 10-year Treasury yields still stuck at around 0.609% to start the day.

Stocks are still bubbling with optimism to get things going today, as investors are brushing aside economic worries after the Fed reaffirmed their commitment to do whatever is necessary yesterday and the ECB is expected to do the same as well later today.