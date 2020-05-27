Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.70% at 21,419.23

Japanese stocks get a boost from more stimulus talk





The government is reportedly going to be pouring another ¥100 trillion at least in a new round of stimulus package , and that is helping to give the Nikkei a bit of a lift today.





The mood elsewhere in the region is more mixed with the Hang Seng down by 1.0% and the Shanghai Composite down by 0.2%, with the former dragged lower amid the clash between protesters and the police in Hong Kong.





US futures are keeping higher by about 0.6% though, but after the setback yesterday, major currencies are keeping on their toes in response to start European trading.





The dollar is a little firmer across the board, but nothing too overwhelming for now. AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.6640 while EUR/USD is also lower by 0.2% to 1.0960.