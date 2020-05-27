Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.70% at 21,419.23

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japanese stocks get a boost from more stimulus talk

Nikkei 27-05
The government is reportedly going to be pouring another ¥100 trillion at least in a new round of stimulus package, and that is helping to give the Nikkei a bit of a lift today.

The mood elsewhere in the region is more mixed with the Hang Seng down by 1.0% and the Shanghai Composite down by 0.2%, with the former dragged lower amid the clash between protesters and the police in Hong Kong.

US futures are keeping higher by about 0.6% though, but after the setback yesterday, major currencies are keeping on their toes in response to start European trading.

The dollar is a little firmer across the board, but nothing too overwhelming for now. AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.6640 while EUR/USD is also lower by 0.2% to 1.0960.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose