Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.13% at 22,512.08

Asian equities mostly follow Wall Street higher





The Nikkei closes higher to wrap up the week, mirroring gains seen in US indices overnight. The Hang Seng returned from a one-day break to trade lower by about 0.7% with mainland Chinese markets still closed today.





On the week, the Nikkei is little changed posting just a little over 0.1% gains. That sort of reaffirms the more tepid and cautious mood in the market overall.





Elsewhere, US futures are up by 0.2% but not doing a whole lot so far on the day. As such, major currencies are also looking indecisive and hanging on to narrow ranges.