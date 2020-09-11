Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.74% at 23,406.49

Asian equities brush off the softer mood in Wall Street yesterday





Stocks in Asia are ending the week on a firmer note, despite tech showing some concerns, as equities are taking more of a cue from US futures today rather than the slump in the cash market overnight.





The Hang Seng is up 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.5% as we see S&P 500 futures keep higher by ~0.8% and Nasdaq futures up by ~0.9%.





That said, it is still early in the day to be calling for another rebound in the equities space and all eyes will be fixated on Wall Street today for more clues ahead of the weekend.





The Tuesday lows will be the key decisive level to watch in case the hopeful momentum seen so far today falters later on in the day.





As for major currencies, the dollar is mildly softer alongside the yen but gains in other currencies are more modest still for the time being.