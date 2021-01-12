Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.09% at 28,164.34

Japanese stocks brush off early stutter upon return from the long weekend









The Hang Seng is up 0.7% while Chinese mainland stocks rebound after yesterday's slump, with the Shanghai Composite up 1.5% currently.







While Asian equities are off earlier lows to trade closer to the highs for the day, US futures are not doing a whole lot. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.2%, little changed following the declines yesterday.

Asian equities followed the more sour mood in Wall Street overnight to start the day but steadily gained towards the closing stages, though sentiment remains more mixed across the board in the region.