Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.26% at 22,339.23

A mixed session for Asian equities once again





The Fed didn't offer much yesterday and that is leaving for some mixed tones in Asian trading today with Japanese stocks weighed lower but the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are trading up by 0.7% and 0.1% respectively at the moment.





The worsening virus situation in Japan is also a factor to consider that could weigh on Japanese firms' profitability but the general market mood is mixed with US futures seen down by ~0.2% as we look towards European morning trade.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping a little firmer across the board to start the session. Gains are relatively modest with EUR/USD down from 1.1790 to 1.1760 and USD/JPY up from 105.00 to 105.25-30 but the technical picture isn't much changed overall.