Asian equities more subdued in trading today

The Topix also closes down by 0.8% as Japanese equities stay rather sluggish despite gains in Wall Street overnight. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.1% ahead of the closing stages.





The 100-day moving average for the Nikkei holds close to 28,600 and that will be one to watch this week in case Japanese stocks remain more sluggish for the time being.