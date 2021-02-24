Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.61% at 29,671.70

A rough day for Asian equities in general





Japanese stocks turn lower amid the more sour mood with the Nikkei slipping back under 30,000 to finish at the lows for the day.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 3.2% and the Shanghai Composite down 2.4% as we see an exodus out of Hong Kong stocks - with Chinese stocks also slipping in tandem.





This comes after the Hong Kong government plans to raise the trading tax in the stock market for the first time since 1993, prompting what is so far the biggest daily outflow by Chinese investors in the Hong Kong market on record.





Meanwhile, the softer mood in US futures is also not really helping with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% and Nasdaq futures down 0.8% so far today.





Despite the rebound in Wall Street yesterday, risk sentiment remains more on the fragile side but dip buyers will take heart in the action yesterday and may step back in again later today to salvage something before the month-end.