Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.76% at 23,141.55

The Nikkei slips further on the week as the risk mood stays more cautious





ForexLive Not the most encouraging of headlines there and that is leading to a bit of a softer/cautious start to the risk mood today. The Hang Seng is also weaker by 0.6% amid the continued civil unrest in the city.





US futures are holding near flat levels still though, with little change observed yesterday. That said, yields are keeping lower for the moment and that is hinting at a more defensive risk mood as we begin the session.



