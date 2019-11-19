Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.53% at 23,292.65

Asian stocks appear to be in a bit of a mixed mood









However, Chinese stocks continue to post decent gains amid hopes of fresh stimulus to bolster the economy after the PBOC cut its interbank lending rate yesterday. The Hang Seng is up by 1.2% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.5% at the moment.





Overall, markets appear to be at a bit of a crossroads still. There have been hints of US-China trade talks hitting a wall but nothing has been made official just yet.







ForexLive

As such, traders and investors are treading with caution for the most part still as we begin the week. US futures are flat but yields are a little weaker on the day. USD/JPY holds at 108.60 after a move lower in trading yesterday.

The Nikkei is closing lower as caution prevails amid uncertainty about US-China trade talks, with hints of pessimism creeping in since overnight trading.