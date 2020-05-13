Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.49% at 20,267.05

Asian equities keep slightly lower on the day









The Hang Seng is down by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is trading flat on the session, but both are also near the highs for the day currently.





In the currencies market, the mood is still more tepid with dollar pairs all still largely confined within narrow ranges to begin European morning trade.







USD/JPY keeps near 107.12, trapped in a 19 pips range between 107.09 and 107.28.

This carries over the softer tone from US trading overnight, although Asian stocks are well off their earlier lows with US futures having turned around losses to near flat levels.